A plan to turn a former Nelson cycling club into a restaurant has prompted objections that there are already too many food outlets and a cluster along one street is harming the town centre.

Applicant Taj Ahmed wants permission for various changes to the former Nelson Star Cycling Club at 129 Manchester Road from Pendle Council. But the plan has prompted 25 letters of objection including fears about traffic problems, cooking smells, a lack of rubbish storage space and accusations that Manchester Road is a mess.

The plan suggests the partial retention of a first floor function room, conversion of the ground floor from a pub into a restaurant and flat, front alterations, roller-shutters and an extraction flue. Mr Ahmed, of Park Crescent, Blackburn, is working with agent Haseeb Aslam of Peak Architecture, Burnley.

A statement supporting the plan says: “The Manchester Road venue had been a social club since around the 1940s, having started as a meeting place for cycling enthusiasts over 100 years ago.

When Nelson’s Star Cycling Club was at its peak in the 1970s and ’80s, it had more than 1,000 members on its books. However, when last orders were called in 2011, the figure stood at a lowly 120.

“The site has been vacant for some time. The lawful use is as a function venue and social club. The applicant seeks to put the vacant building into effective use, one that creates jobs for local people and promotes sustainable economic development and business creation, whilst making a positive contribution towards local housing supply.”

Regarding the location, the statement adds: “The site is in the urban boundary and an area of architectural and historical interest, the Whitefield Conservation Area. The site is in a wholly commercialised setting. Commercial properties opposite include a beauty salon, estate agent and UPVC window sales and manufacture, amongst others.”

Regarding the wider area’s charcater, it adds: “St Mary’s Church, a landmark church of 1879, with a tower added in 1905, is Grade II lsted and an important feature of the conservation area. As part of the plan, the installation of a commercial, glazed frontage to the cycle club building’s façade is proposed to serve the ground floor restaurant.

“Gazing will enhance the permeability between the proposed restaurant and the street scene, contributing towards an active frontage, adding to the vitality and vibrancy of the local centre and promoting ‘café culture’. The cycle club site has long been boarded-up and has blighted the local landscape for over a decade. The proposed works would be a notable enhancement.”

But among the 25 objections, one person has claimed: “The council has failed to protect the high street to maintain a mixed use of non-food establishments and allowed Manchester Road to become a dirty, litter-strewn retail area where both businesses and customers take no pride in the area.

“Residents affected by the proposed restaurant categorically do not want this business on their door step.”

Pendle planning officers believe the application should be refused by councillors. In a report, officers state: “The proposal is unsympathetically designed and does not respond to the architectural style of the building or conservation area. It would result in an unacceptable design, contrary to national planning policy and Pendle’s local plan.

“The unsympathetic and poor design would not be outweighed by the limited public benefit the business would bring.”