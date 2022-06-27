Clara Njie was last seen in Cambridge Street between 8pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday (June 22).

The 36-year-old is described as black, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build with short, shaved black hair

She was last seen wearing a brown giraffe-style onesie, black ugg boots with white fur and was carrying a medium-sized bag.

Njie has links to Blackpool and London.

“Police are very concerned following her disappearance and are urging people to come forward with information,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting log number 0282 of June 23.

Have you seen Clara Njie? She was last seen leaving her home in Preston on June 22 (Credit: Lancashire Police)