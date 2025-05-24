Renewed appeal after man found unresponsive in Little Plumpton sadly dies

Detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate the circumstances which led to the death of Jake Carroll.

At around 2.20am on 18th May, officers came across a man who was unresponsive on Preston New Road in Little Plumpton. He had suffered a significant head injury.

The man, who we can now name as 30-year-old Jake from Southport, was taken to hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Jake was sadly pronounced deceased yesterday evening (23rd May).

Our thoughts remain with Jake’s loved ones who are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Home Office post-mortem examination to establish the cause of Jake’s death will take place in due course.

On 18th May, a 27-year-old man from Wesham was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. He was released on conditional bail whilst our enquiries continue.

Enquires to establish exactly how Jake came about his injuries are continuing and police are asking any witnesses they haven’t already spoken to or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to please make contact with them as soon as possible.

DCI Andy Fallows, from the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are very much with Jake’s loved ones at this distressing time. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with this unexpected loss.

“My job now is to establish the exact circumstances of how Jake came to be unresponsive on the pavement. Although we have made an arrest and this is very much being treated as an isolated incident, our enquiries are very much ongoing and I need the public’s help.

“We know Jake was in a taxi where an altercation took place, resulting in the deceased and others being asked to leave the vehicle. However, I need to establish exactly what happened after the taxi left the area.

“I know there were a number of people in the area at that time and I would ask that if you are one of them and you haven’t already spoken to police, please make contact with us as soon as possible. Similarly, if you have dashcam footage which covered the area in the early hours of 18th May to please get in contact with a member of my investigation team.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0147 of 18th May 2025.