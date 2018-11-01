Remembrance Day 2018: Your guide to the national Poppy events

Every year on November 11 at 11am, the nation pauses to remember the war dead. but this year, 100 years since the First World War ended, a series of extra special events are planned across the UK.

1. A Nation's Thank You - this is a major march planned to the Cenotaph in London. A total of 10,000 family members. descendants of the First World War dead and members of the public have been chosen by public ballot to take part in the 'people's march' on Sunday, November 11.

2. Pages of the Sea - film director Danny Boyle is spearheading this project to create public artworks on the nation's beaches, which will then be washed away by the waves. Members of the public are invited to go along to their local beach for this "informal, nationwide gesture of remembrance for the men and women who left their home shores during the First World War". Local beaches taking part include Blackpool and Formby.

3. Poppy Appeal - a six metre high poppy installation has been unveiled at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London. Poppy red threads featuring messages from the First World War generation then reach out from this central point and are positioned to face in the exact direction of poignant partner locations across the UK, including Preston's Deepdale stadium.

5. In a tradition started in 1920, veterans, the royal family and political leaders will gather at the Cenotaph in Whitehall to lay poppy wreaths in memory of the fallen.