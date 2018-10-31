Remembrance Day 2018: What you need to know about the Preston concert series

Among the many remembrance events taking place in the county, Preston is staging two spectacular concerts. Here is what you need to know about them;

1. The first event is on Friday, November 9 at the Guild Hall in Preston, starting at 7.45pm.

2. It is intended to mirror a national event which is being held at the Royal Albert Hall and will include veterans, servicemen and women, cadets, emergency services and a stirring selection of military music.

3. It will climax with a shower of poppy petals falling from the roof.

4. The second event is on Saturday, November 10, also at the Guild Hall and starting at 7pm.

5. It will feature a 400-strong choir made up of children from around the county. The East Lancashire Concert Band - successor to the band that played the famous Accrington Pals as they marched off to war - will also play.

6. Tickets to both events are free, bit can be ordered in advance from Preston Guild Hall