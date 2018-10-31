Remembrance Day 2018: Five things you didn't know about the First World War

As the remembrance events begin, here are 5 things you may not know about the First World War

1. It saw the launch of teabags. Invented in 1908, they were first mass produced for German soldiers, who were issued with 'teebombe' for making tea quickly in trenches.

2. The tradition of moving the clocks back and forward goes back to the war, when daylight saving time was introduced so that munitions factories could work longer hours

3. Towards the end of the war, there were demonstrations and even riots in towns across Lancashire from people demanding that the government negotiate a surrender

4. Families who had lost loved ones in the war were given a character limit of just 66 characters - less than a tweet - for the inscription on a war grave

5. In Lancashire, several factories were converted to bake the hard biscuits that provided a staple of British soldiers' rations