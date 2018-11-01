REMEMBRANCE DAY 2018: Chorley Pals Memorial to be lit up today as Market Walk redevelopments surrounding it are completed

A Chorley town centre war memorial will be lit up today after renovation work to install lighting in its base was completed.

The Chorley Pals Memorial in Union Street has been renovated as part of the Market Walk shopping centre redevelopment, which has included cleaning, landscaping and illuminating the tribute to those from Chorley who died in the First World War.

Landscaping is still to be completed but Chorley Council and Chorley Pals Memorial Trust are hopeful it will be finished in time for the official lights switch-on today from 4.30pm.

Public access will be then be from 5pm.

Chorley Council had previously stated that the renovations of the memorial would be complete in time for Remembrance Sunday.