A Milk Shed has launched at a Spar near you - and it’s already record-breaking.

The vending machine has been launched at the forecourt of the Spar in Roe Lane, Southport, dispensing gently pasteurised and non-homogenised fresh milk in 500ml or one litre servings, priced at £1 and £1.60 respectively.

It is the fifth Anne Forshaw Milk Shed to open, and it has been a record breaker, achieving double the business of any of the previous launched Milk Sheds on its first day as warm weather has seen customers visit the cow print vending machine in herds.

It’s opening attracted crowds and also social media influencers who have produced videos with thousands of views on TikTok and Facebook.

Open 24-hours-a-day, milkshakes are available too at £1.80 for a 500ml size or £2.80 for a one litre serving. They are in five classic flavours of chocolate, strawberry, banana, vanilla, and salted Caramel. A sixth limited edition milkshake flavour will always be on rotation to complement the core range.

Limited edition flavours

At launch, the special flavour is Bubblegum, and that will be on until Friday, May 16 when Cookies n’ Cream flavour takes its place. As the May half term holidays arrive, White Chocolate will then be the special flavour replacing Cookies n’ Cream at the changeover on Friday, May 23.

All the milkshakes use natural flavourings and colourings where possible and do not contain the ‘Southampton Six’ food colours which have been found to have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

The Milk Shed at the Spar in Roe Lane, Southport | James Hall

Customers will also have the option to purchase Milk Shed branded reusable glass bottles at £1.80 for a 500ml or £2.20 for a one litre size, enabling repeat, plastic free purchases. Recyclable cardboard cups and paper straws offer a free, environmentally friendly alternative.

Fiona Drummond, Company Stores Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, owner of SPAR Roe Lane, said: “Given the historic and present-day connections the Hall family has with Southport, we have been desperate to bring the Milk Shed experience to the town, and what a response we have had from customers. It is true that wherever we launch an Ann Forshaw’s Milk Shed, our SPAR customers lap up the concept, but the community in Southport have taken this to new levels of appreciation.

“With the fantastic weather set to continue, please come and visit us. The milkshakes are a great value delicious treat, and they taste even better in the sunshine!”

Background

Ann Forshaw’s and its associated Alston Dairy was acquired by the James Hall Group of Companies in December 2022.

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.