Recipe for chocolate mousse dessert with caramel glaze and salted caramel popcorn

Head Pastry chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Ian Cooper, shares his recipe for a decadent chocolate mousse dessert with caramel glaze and salted caramel popcorn.

INGREDIENTS - serves six to eight people

For the mousse

250g milk chocolate

75g water

50g glucose

250g double cream

For the caramel glaze

200g caster sugar

200g water

200g double cream

20g cornflour

20g water

7g gelatine or 1½ leaves - softened

For the popcorn

30g popcorn kernels

40g icing sugar

4g salt

METHOD

For the mousse

Semi-whip the cream and reserve in the fridge

Bring to the boil the water and glucose

Pour on to the chocolate and emulsify

Fold in the reserved semi-whipped cream

Pour into your desired mould

For the caramel glaze

Mix the sugar and 200g water together and place in a thick bottomed pan over a low heat

Bring up to 115 degrees Celsius or until a light caramel colour

Bring the cream to the boil and add carefully to the caramel (be careful at this point that it does not spit and splash over you)

Cook for five minutes or until smooth and glossy in consistency

Mix the 20g water with the cornflour to a smooth paste

Add to the caramel

Add the gelatine to the caramel and mix thoroughly

Leave to cool before pouring over the mousse

Leave to cool and set

For the popcorn

In a large pan, bring to temperature a little oil and add the corn

Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook over a low heat. The corn will now ‘pop’

When all the corn has popped, add the salt and sugar and keep stirring until the sugar has caramelised

Empty the contents of the pan on to a tray and reserve

TO FINISH

Carefully cut the mousse into your desired size

Sprinkle with the popcorn and some optional chocolate shavings and serve at once