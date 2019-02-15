Recipe for chocolate mousse dessert with caramel glaze and salted caramel popcorn

Head Pastry chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Ian Cooper, shares his recipe for a decadent chocolate mousse dessert with caramel glaze and salted caramel popcorn.
INGREDIENTS - serves six to eight people
For the mousse
250g milk chocolate
75g water
50g glucose
250g double cream
For the caramel glaze
200g caster sugar
200g water
200g double cream
20g cornflour
20g water
7g gelatine or 1½ leaves - softened
For the popcorn
30g popcorn kernels
40g icing sugar
4g salt
METHOD
For the mousse
Semi-whip the cream and reserve in the fridge
Bring to the boil the water and glucose
Pour on to the chocolate and emulsify
Fold in the reserved semi-whipped cream
Pour into your desired mould
For the caramel glaze
Mix the sugar and 200g water together and place in a thick bottomed pan over a low heat
Bring up to 115 degrees Celsius or until a light caramel colour
Bring the cream to the boil and add carefully to the caramel (be careful at this point that it does not spit and splash over you)
Cook for five minutes or until smooth and glossy in consistency
Mix the 20g water with the cornflour to a smooth paste
Add to the caramel
Add the gelatine to the caramel and mix thoroughly
Leave to cool before pouring over the mousse
Leave to cool and set
For the popcorn
In a large pan, bring to temperature a little oil and add the corn
Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook over a low heat. The corn will now ‘pop’
When all the corn has popped, add the salt and sugar and keep stirring until the sugar has caramelised
Empty the contents of the pan on to a tray and reserve
TO FINISH
Carefully cut the mousse into your desired size
Sprinkle with the popcorn and some optional chocolate shavings and serve at once