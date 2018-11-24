Recipe: Etuvée scallops with gingered carrot, coriander, soy and sesame

Executive chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, Steve Williams, shares his recipe for a sumptuous starter dish of etuvée scallops served alongside gingered carrot, coriander, soy and sesame.
INGREDIENTS
450g queen scallops – washed and patted dry
200g carrot julienne (thin strips)
20g stem ginger – chopped
120g onion – sliced
20ml sesame oil
10g coriander – chopped
30ml water
Sesame seeds – to garnish
20ml light soy sauce
80g cold butter – diced
Lemon juice – to taste
Salt and pepper
METHOD
In a suitably sized pan, add the sesame oil, carrots, ginger, and onion and lightly fry for one minute
Add the scallops, ginger, butter, water, and soy
Bring to the boil all the while agitating the pan for approximately one minute (this will emulsify the liquids with the butter to create a sauce)
TO FINISH
Season with the salt and pepper, add the coriander and lemon juice
Serve in a suitable dish, sprinkle with the sesame seeds and serve at once.