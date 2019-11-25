Recall the past and gaze into the future next week

Here's five things you must do over the next seven days

Wintersound 2019, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Monday, December 2

WinterSound is an annual music festival hosted in December by the University of Central Lancashire BA (Hons) Music course and features compositions and performances by tutors, students and others. Students will present original works, often drawing on contemporary and experimental composition and performance techniques, to deliver a unique and varied program of innovative and exciting performances. Tickets are free for the event which opens at 7.30pm. Find more at www.facebook.com/WintersoundMusicFestival.

Rovers Revolution, King George’s Hall, Blackburn, Wednesday, December 4

It has been 25 years since the 1994/95 season which saw Blackburn win the Premier League and for one night only Graham Liver of Radio Lancashire will host an event with author John Duerden and ex Rovers players Colin Hendry (pictured), Kevin Gallacher and Mark Atkins.Tickets start at £15 online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com or on 01254 582579.

Public Stargazing Night, Alston Observatory, nr Longridge, Wednesday, December 4

Wrap up warm and take a tour of the universe next week as Alston Observatory offer another of their free public stargazing nights. There will also be planetarium shows, short talks and the chance to ask any burning questions. Booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk, email alstonobservatory@uclan.ac.uk for more.

Evening of Mediumship, Empire Service Club, Hartington Road, Preston, Friday, December 6

Enjoy an entertaining evening of mediumship with Spiritual Medium Jason D Rothwell. All proceeds from this charity event will be donated to Preston and Manchester Homeless. Tickets are £5 on 07773 895397 or via email on PESC16@outlook.com.

Carols Old and New, St Mary’s, Brownedge, Bamber Bridge, Friday, December 6

Brownedge Festival Annual Christmas Concert takes place next week with ‘Carols Old and New’. Performing on the night will be ‘Octavius’, an excellent local choir which has a wide repertoire and which has performed at St Walburge’s and English Martyrs in Preston and at St Catherine’s, Farington, Leyland. The conductor for the evening is David Scott-Thomas. Admission is £5 to include refreshments.