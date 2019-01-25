Re-live the George Michael’s glory days with some Fastlove

Fans of the late singing legend George Michael are in for a treat at the Lowther in February.

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael will include all the hits which made the Wham! singer a global superstar.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems from the Wham! classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the eighties album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties.

A spokesman said: “This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting all your favourite songs – Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside, Jesus To A Child and many more.

“Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert”

Former design consultant Joseph Sansome, whose professional singing career started when he was spotted by a tribute agency, portrays the superstar to front the show.

Fastlove is at the Lowther Pavilion on Sunday, February 17.