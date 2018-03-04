RBS in Preston hosting events for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Staff from a Preston bank are organising a calendar of events to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The team at the Fishergate branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) have chosen the organisation as their 2018 charity and they are hoping will bank at least £4,000 for Rosemere’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Charity co-ordinator Donna Finn and her colleagues, including those from RBS’ Kirkham branch, are planning a summer golf day at Ashton and Lea Golf Club, a winter ball, car boot sale, football tournament, and a sponsored static cycle in the banking hall.

To kick-start their efforts, a quiz at The Wheatsheaf in Fylde Road, Preston, at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 29.

To enter costs £5 per team of four, inclusive of a hot pot supper and the chance to win prizes.

To enter, call Donna on 07960 883217 or her colleague Fallon Cottam-Howarth on 07721 233575.

Donna said: “We choose a different local charity to support each year. This year, we chose Rosemere Cancer Foundation as through family and friends, a number of staff have personal experience of its work at Rosemere Cancer Centre and other local hospitals.

“We are hopeful of raising between £4,000 and £5,000 over the coming year. To help us get started, we would like as many teams as possible to enter our upcoming spring quiz and have some great prizes to be won.”

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s trust and corporate fund-raising manager, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the RBS Fishergate team, helped by their Kirkham colleagues, to our band of corporate supporters. They have put together a great calendar of events, which I hope will not only prove successful but also, be a lot of fun for everyone involved.”