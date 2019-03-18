Rare MG Metro 6R4 rally car showcases Wyre's Legend Fires North West Stages Rally this weekend

A rare rally car has been shown off in Knott End ahead of a unique rally event taking place across Wyre this weekend.

The MG Metro 6R4, one of only 200 built, is owned by self-confessed rally fanatic Mark Holmes, 49, from Over Wyre, who will be taking part in the Legend Fires North West Stages Rally this weekend.

Mark Holmes and Jill Simister with their MG Metro 6R4 rally car ahead of the rally taking place across Wyre

The car displayed at the Hanger 1 boutique in Knott End, which was opened by Mark’s partner, Jill Simister, 46, in December.

Mark said he ‘can’t wait’ to take part in the event but he is nervous at the same time.

The Fleetwood businessman said: “The car is worth a fortune so I just want to make sure I get round in one piece.

“It’s a unique event in the fact it’s only the second time it has been done in the country. We are hoping it will be annual event in the area.”

Only 200 MG Metro 6R4's were built by Austin Rover in the 1980's

The rally will be only the second to take place in England since the Road Traffic Act was updated in 2017 to allow councils to close public roads for motor sport events.

It takes place on Saturday with a launch evening being held in Garstang on Sunday.

The route will comprise of 50 stage miles over 12 special stages, of which approximately 35 miles will be on closed public roads.

The car has been driven by rally car legend Jimmy McRae.

In previous years the rally has taken place on the Blackpool and Fleetwood seafront.

The Metro 6R4 was built in 1985 and is based on the Metro supermini which was sold under the Austin, MG and Rover brands. More than two million Metros were built in the UK from 1980 to 1998.

The 6R4, which stands for six-cylinder, rally car, four-wheel-drive, was used in the short lived Group B rally class, which was banned in 1986 after a series of fatal crashes in which both competitors and spectators lost their lives.