Rapist who taught children at Edinburgh pools facing life in jail

Worried parents have demanded to know how a “predatory paedophile” got a job teaching young children to swim at public pools.

Serial rapist Gavin Scoular worked for more than a year at The Royal Commonwealth Pool and Portobello Swim Centre in Edinburgh, it has emerged. Scoular, 23, is facing a life sentence after being convicted on Thursday of raping five young women – three of them underage – as well as grooming and sexually abusing them.

He is already serving a four-and-a-half year sentence imposed in 2014 for similar crimes.

A mum whose daughter attended Scoular’s swimming lessons at the Commonwealth Pool seven years ago said she was shocked to hear he was grooming and raping underage girls at the same time.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “You have to ask how someone like this managed to escape detection for so long.”

Edinburgh Leisure – the arms-length company set up in 1998 by Edinburgh City Council to run all the capital’s pools – failed to respond to requests for comment.

Scoular originally faced 132 charges against 100 separate girls and young women. He went to trial on 34 charges involving eight complainers and was convicted of 27 offences.

The fact so many children were involved and Scoular’s conviction at the High Court in Livingston was his second means it ranks as Scotland’s worst ever “online grooming” case.

He used Facebook, SnapChat and Skype to befriend schoolgirls online, chatting innocently – sometimes for weeks – to win their trust.

A jury heard he pestered and cajoled his victims into sending him sexual photos of themselves and threatened to post the pictures on the web “for all the world to see”.

His blackmail tactics forced them into meeting him in person so he could abuse and brutally rape them.

Judge Lord Summers said he was considering calling for a risk assessment with a view to imposing a life-long restriction order on Scoular.

He deferred sentence until September 19 at the High Court in Edinburgh for a criminal justice social work report. He added Scoular’s name to the sex offenders register for a second time.