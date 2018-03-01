Random acts of kindness and Easter bingo in Hoghton for George's Legacy

A bereaved mother is using her experiences to carry out random acts for kindness to mark what would have been her son’s 21st birthday.

Gillian Hinds with her son Thomas

Gillian Hinds, from Hoghton, set up George’s Legacy in 2015 in honour of her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997. His twin, Thomas, survived and he will mark his 21st birthday in July.

The appeal supports parents that have lost a baby, helping with photographs, dressing the baby, funeral arrangements and emotional support.

The 56-year-old, who also has sons Nathan and Ashley, added this year she was determined to raise more awareness to honour what would have been George’s 21st birthday.

As part of this she will be carrying out random acts of kindness to strangers in need of a little lift.

She said: “I did my first act a couple of weeks ago. They are not planned and so the opportunity will arise naturally to help someone.

“For example, if a child or adult needed a birthday cake but could not afford one, I would buy them one, seeing as I won’t be able to buy George a cake.

“I am hoping it will make someone really happy. I am one of those people who love giving and doing things for others. It makes me feel good knowing I have made someone else feel happy.”

Gillian is also holding a family Easter bingo at Bamber Bridge County and Catholic Club, Aspden Street, Bamber Bridge, on Friday March 29, from 7pm.

The 56-year-old said: “This fund-raising is important to families and also to me personally, following George’s death.

“When I set this up I never thought it was grow as well as it has. I thought I would get a few likes on my Facebook page but now I am sending support packs out to as far as America and Canada.

“I supply early loss support packs to 10 hospitals, including the Sharoe Green unit at Royal Preston Hospital. We also fund baby’s headstones as some families are unable to afford them.”

If anyone would like to donate or sponsor the Heart in the Hand keyrings, they can visit http://www.georgeslegacy.co.uk or email info@georgeslegacy.co.uk