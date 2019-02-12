Rainbow House receive £1500 from Hesketh Bank accountants after Tough Mudder and Southport 10K fundraisers

Accountants at one Lancashire firm swapped counting numbers for miles in a bid to support children's charity Rainbow House.

The team at TLL Accountants from Hesketh Bank pushed themselves to the limits for the endurance event Tough Mudder and also competing in the Southport 10K.

Their efforts have helped raise more than £1,500 for the Mawdesley based centre, which supports children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

Peter Buck and Chris Brown from TLL visited Rainbow House to present their donation to Emma Parish, community fundraiser and meet some of the children their money will help.

Peter Buck said: “It’s great to support a local charity and see how every penny goes towards improving people’s lives.

TLL have really liked the experience of fund-raising too – the 10k run balanced out the extra calories of the ‘cake baking days’ and the team have enjoyed getting

involved.”

Ben Blackman, CEO, Rainbow House, adding: “we are very grateful to TLL Accountants for choosing us as their Charity of the Year and our thanks go to all their staff for the fantastic amount they have raised."