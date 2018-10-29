Rainbow House annual ball is another glittering success

It was another glittering night of fund-raising as supporters of Rainbow House gathered again for the annual ball hosted by dedicated couple Lisa and Paul Maddison

The couple, whose daughter Katie attends conductive education at the Mawdesley centre, invited guests to join them at Formby Hall Golf Resort and Spa for the night raising more than £24,600 for the charity.

Lisa with daughter Katie who attends conductive education at the Mawdesley centre

Guests were entertained by ‘stunning’ performances from the Glitter Boys and Make Noise Choir.

The ‘boys’ were made up of 13 men, who had bravely accepted a challenge to form a dance troupe under the tuition of Lisa’s niece dance tutor Emma Lippitt.

Lisa said: “We would like to say a huge thank to everyone who supported the event and especially the Glitter Boys for their commitment to a crazy challenge – they were fantastic.”

As well as a three-course dinner, the evening included an exciting auction with a number of lots available from a city mini break to tickets to Bellew v Usyk boxing match and a signed shirt from golfer Tommy Fleetwood.

Guests enjoyed live entertainment, a raffle and bumper auction

Ben Blackman, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “Lisa’s Ball is always one of the highlights of the year and this year was bigger and better than ever.

“The funds raised are absolutely fabulous and the fun and positivity on the night was something just as special.

“We cannot thank Lisa and Paul Maddison enough and all the guests and supporters and, in particular, the Glitter Boys who raised more than £5,250 alone towards the total and with such style.

“They really were fantastic and have set the bar worryingly high now!”

The evening included a special act by brave volunteers who formed dance troupe 'the Glitter Boys'

Auction and raffle prizes were donated by HSBC, JD Sports, Pall Mall Dental as well as friends and family.

HSBC continued their commitment to supporting Rainbow House with match funding for the event.

The ball was held at Formby Golf Club and Spa hotel

The night helped raise more than 20,000 for Rainbow House

Guests enjoying the night's entertainment