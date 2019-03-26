Radio Leyland is set to hit the airwaves

Have your say

The countdown has begun to the launch of Radio Leyland.

The volunteer-run, community radio station for Leyland, Farington, Moss Side, Clayton-le-Woods and Buckshaw Village has started test transmissions on 104.8 FM.

The transmissions are aimed at testing studio and broadcast equipment and will continue throughout March, ahead of a planned official launch on Monday, April 1.

Station manager Brian Ashman said: “We’re doing these tests over an extended period to make sure all the geeky technical stuff works properly and the station sounds right when we start proper broadcasts on the first of April.

“During the tests people might find that the sound is too loud at times and too quiet at others.

“You might hear the same song ten times in a row and the sound might disappear completely for a period.

“Please do hang on – it’ll all be worth it. The tests may also include a couple of proper shows.

“We’re looking at airing our drivetime show and a 7pm to 9pm music show during the testing period.”

The station, which will be run on a non-profit basis and provides access and training for local people, will play music from all decades, from the 1920s to the present day.

Funding for Radio Leyland comes from local and national grants, supporter donations, voluntary subscriptions, sponsorship and advertising.

When fully-fledged it will broadcast a daily breakfast show with local news, events and interviews, a mid-morning ‘music while you work’ programme, a vintage afternoon show, drivetime, and evening specialist music shows.

Most programmes will be hosted by enthusiastic and knowledgeable local presenters. Meanwhile, the station is on the lookout for volunteers for various roles, from meeting and greeting guests on the breakfast show, helping maintain the music library, interviewing local people, audio editing, research, booking guests for studio interviews, presenting features, scheduling automated and pre- recorded output.

All training is free and provided on a tailored basis.

The station can be contacted by email at: leylandcommunityradio@gmail.com or via the Radio Leyland Facebook page.