Radio and TV personality Will Self drops in for a snack at Preston's Ham & Jam venue

Staff at popular Preston coffee shop Ham & Jam did a double take when radio and TV personality Will Self popped in.

The BBC Radio 4 presenter was in the city working on a new show.

After working up an appetite he nipped into the Lancaster Road coffee shop for a breather.

Ham & Jam revealed on Facebook: “Wow! We had Will Self in the shop today! He’s working on a new radio programme focusing on smaller cities and towns!

“He is off to Middlesborough next ! He enjoyed brie, walnut, mature cheddar & honey panini & a soya latte . A top guy!”

The venue has appealed for anyone who snapped a “good photo”of Will to get in touch.

On a different note, the shop is playing host to world renowned Spanish classical guitarist Rafael Serallet on Saturday from 7pm.

Valencian born Rafael is one of the biggest names in Spanish music and has an international reputation.