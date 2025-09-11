RAAC removal is underway across Lancashire hospitals, including Blackpool Victoria and Royal Blackburn.

RAAC, a lightweight building material widely used in public buildings between the 1960s and 1980s, has a limited lifespan and can pose safety risks.

Across England, 20 hospitals have now been fully cleared of RAAC, while 41 sites remain affected.

RAAC removal is underway across Lancashire hospitals, including Blackpool Victoria and Royal Blackburn | Google

In the North West, Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been cleared, and Royal Blackburn Hospital and Leigh Infirmary in Wigan are on track to complete RAAC removal by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

Nearby Clatterbridge Hospital in Liverpool is also scheduled for completion within the same timeframe.

The nationwide removal programme is backed by up to £440 million in funding this year, as part of a wider effort to modernise NHS facilities and address decades of under-investment.

Minister for Elective Care Karin Smyth said: “Our nation’s hospitals have been starved of investment and left to crumble for more than a decade. Patients and staff deserve safe, modern hospitals and an NHS they can rely on.

“Today’s progress means thousands more people can walk into NHS hospitals with confidence, knowing this government is putting safety first.

“Thanks to the record investment this government is providing, we are cleaning up the mess we inherited, ripping out potentially dangerous concrete and rebuilding our NHS.”

Simon Corben, NHS England director of estates, added: “Keeping patients and staff safe is always our top priority, and we have been working closely with trusts to manage RAAC safely and ensure the continuation of services while this essential work is taking place.

“The completion of these latest projects is a positive step, giving staff confidence that they can continue delivering care in safe environments – and we will keep working with trusts to complete the programme across the NHS estate at pace.”

RAAC removal is part of a wider safety programme affecting hospitals, schools, courtrooms and other public buildings across England.

More than 50 schools have already been cleared of RAAC to protect pupils and staff.