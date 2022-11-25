News you can trust since 1886
Quiet street in Shevington cordoned off by police after reports of serious incident

Emergency services descended on a residential street in Wigan after reports of a serious incident.

By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police officers and firefighters rushed to Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Thursday evening.

A police cordon, forensic tent and police vehicles remained on the usually quiet street on Friday morning.

Kilburn Drive, Shevington, was still cordoned off by police on Friday morning

People living in the area have reported being unable to leave their homes on Friday due to the incident.

Details have not yet been released by the police, though there has been speculation on social media about what has happened.

More to follow.

A forensic tent has been set up on Kilburn Drive, Shevington
Kilburn Drive, Shevington, has been closed by police as they investigate a serious incident
Items were placed in the road inside the police cordon on Kilburn Drive, Shevington
