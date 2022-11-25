Quiet street in Shevington cordoned off by police after reports of serious incident
Emergency services descended on a residential street in Wigan after reports of a serious incident.
Police officers and firefighters rushed to Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on Thursday evening.
A police cordon, forensic tent and police vehicles remained on the usually quiet street on Friday morning.
People living in the area have reported being unable to leave their homes on Friday due to the incident.
Details have not yet been released by the police, though there has been speculation on social media about what has happened.
More to follow.