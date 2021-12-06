'Quick-thinking staff' evacuate pool after roof of YMCA building collapses during high winds in Kirkham

Customers abandoned YMCA Kirkham Rural Splash in Station Road after a section of roof over the swimming pool collapsed on Saturday (December 4).

Three fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, an urban search and rescue team and a command support unit from Lytham, South Shore, Blackpool, Fulwood and Preston rushed to the scene at around 1.45pm.

Firefighters removed loose debris from the exterior of the roof and worked with the local authority to ensure the safety of the structure.

YMCA Kirkham Rural Splash quickly took to social media to say the building would be "closed until further notice" following the dramatic incident.

"Unfortunately the storm today has done some severe structural damage to part of YMCA Kirkham Rural Splash," they said.

"We will update you soon. We apologise for any inconvenience but safety is our priority.

"Thank you for your continued support as always."

Patrons soon began to comment on the post to praise staff and their quick reactions.

One person said: "Staff were brilliant making sure the children and parents were ok and that nobody was hurt.

"They stayed very calm in an extreme situation which I’m very thankful for."

Another added: "Thanks to everyone at YMCA for managing it so well - pretty scary stuff for adults as well as the kids.

"So thankful nobody was hurt."

YCMA told the Lancashire Post they would contact members soon to "provide more updates when they become available".

"The recent bad weather and high winds has caused severe damage to the infrastructure of YMCA Kirkham," a spokesman said.

"A section of the roof over the swimming pool was breached and our quick-thinking staff team evacuated everyone from the centre.

"YMCA contractors and maintenance teams were on site quickly to assess the damage to the centre and as such the centre will remain closed until the area can be made safe.

"We will be in touch with members and swimming lesson parents soon and will provide more updates when they become available."

