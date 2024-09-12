A pre-inquest review has taken place into the death of a 17-year-old boy from Chorley.

Samuel Price, who was described by his family as “very vulnerable”, died at his fathers house on April 14, 2024. He had drugs in his body which had not been prescribed to him.

Today, Coroner Richard Taylor oversaw a virtual pre-inquest hearing at Preston Coroners Court. The aim was to understand the scope of the full inquest, which will take place on December 11, as well as deciding which witnesses will be called and what evidence will be required.

Mr Taylor began by describing Samuel - who was known as Sam - as a “very young man who had a number of issues”. The court heard how he had a history of mental health challenges, anxiety, had been diagnosed with ADHD and had a working hypothesis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The court also heard how Sam had been a drug user, and in the months prior to his death had overdosed, resulting in an eight-hour wait in A&E.

Sam’s mother and step father, Julie and John Braithwaite, attended the virtual meeting, where they raised questions over his school placement, communication with his GP surgery, and police proceedures.

Sam had been a pupil at St Michael’s C of E High School in Chorley until the start of Year 10 in September 2021. School safesguarding lead John Kirkpatrick told the court that there had been “incidents” at this time, after which Sam had moved to Shaftesbury High School in Chorley, a facility for children who have been permanently excluded from school or needed additional help for medical needs. Sam was on a medical placement.

Mr and Mrs Braithwaite said they were keen that evidence from Shaftesbury High School was given at the full inquest, as they believe Sam was “groomed” into drug use by other pupils in attendance. Mrs Braithwaite said that while Sam had used cannabis before, he only began buying drugs when he was a pupil at Shaftesbury.

She said: “Our feeling is that Shaftesbury worked for Sam in a lot of ways - smaller classes, the staff were really good - but the drug use started properly from the people he met at Shaftesbury.” She added: “Sam was very vulnerable and he got groomed by a boy when he was there”.

Later in the inquest, talking about Shaftesbury, Mrs Braithwaite said: “While in some ways it did protect him - it kept him physically safe, it didn’t protect him emotionally”.

Mr Braithwaite told the court that of the eight people in Sam’s class at Shaftesbury, three were people he took drugs with, and that there was a “level of normalisation”. He questionned whether some of the people in the class should have been on the behavioural side of the school, and not the medical side.

Mr Taylor said: “The difficulty I have is how far can a coroner go in making any observation about a school and how it deals with its own pupils some little time before his death. That’s really moving some way out of my remit.”

Preston Coroner’s Court

Mr Taylor put it to Mrs Braithwaite that the best place for Sam was never found, and she agreed. He then said: “It begs the question, was there a best place for him? Wherever he was, he was going to be vulnerable”.

Abigale Bowe, headteacher at Shaftesbury High School also attended the meeting. She explained the process for referrals and the two sides to the school - for medical referrals and for behavioural intervention. She said: “I haven’t got the information about Sam’s classmates to hand, but I can assure you that pupils will be situated in the part of school that is best for them - in terms of protecting their well-being, but it’s a school, so we have to make sure academic progress is protected too.”

Speaking to Miss Bowe, the coroner said: “I assure you we will not be investigating Sam’s classmates, but we might be interested in how he was allocated and the appropriateness of that.”

Mr Taylor decided that evidence from Shaftesbury High School would form part of the full inquest, and that Interested Persons to attend the inquest would be family, various members of the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust which treated Sam, and a substance misuse worker from the charity We Are With You, who had worked with Sam.

The full inquest will take place from 10am on December 11 at Preston Coroners Court. There will not be a jury and it has been listed for two days.