Queen's birthday honours: Lancashire artist, professor and midwife all named on list

An artist, professor and senior nurse are among the Lancashire names on the Queen’s birthday honours list.

Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid, whose work is currently on display at the Harris Museum, has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to art.

The title has also been awarded to Professor Ann Louise Heathwaite, from the Lancaster Environment Centre, for services to scientific research and advice to the Government.

Former Lancashire County Council leader Louise Ellman has been made a dame in recognition of her parliamentary and political service.

Dame Louise was elected on to the county council in 1970 becoming Labour group leader seven years later and serving as authority leader from 1981 until her election as MP for Liverpool Riverside in 1997.

Roger Turp, from Preston, was given an MBE for services to the Lancashire Infantry Museum and young people in Garstang and Preston. Marie Sweeney, front line manager at HM Revenue and Customs, got an MBE for services to the deaf and hard of hearing.

British Empire Medals have gone to Laurence Bates, of Leyland, for services to young people in Lancashire, and Preston midwife Nicola Parry, associate director of nursing and head of midwifery at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, for her services to midwifery.

She has previously worked for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and in London.

Who else is on the list?

Other names on the birthday honours list from Lancashire and the surrounding area are:

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Kenneth Dalglish, MBE. For services to Football to Charity and to the City of Liverpool

Professor Paul Preston, CBE. For services to UK/Spain relations

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

DBE

Mrs Louise Joyce Ellman, MP. Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside. For parliamentary and political services

CBE

Professor Ann Louise Heathwaite. Professor Land and Water Science, Lancaster Environment Centre. For services to Scientific Research and Advice to the Government

Ms Lubaina Himid, MBE. Artist. For services to Art

Ms Jeanette Winterson, OBE. Writer. For services to Literature

OBE

John Oswald Boyle. Governor and Lately Chair of Directors The Blackpool Sixth Form College. For services to Education

Vincent Paul Ferguson. Founder Inciner8 Ltd. For services to Exporting and Manufacturing in North West England and to charity

Professor Peter John Giblin. Emeritus Professor of Mathematics University of Liverpool. For services to Mathematics

Jeremy Richard Paflin Lee. Formerly Deputy director Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security

Roger William Smith. For services to British watchmaking.

Ms Sally Elizabeth Tallant. Director Liverpool Biennial. For services to the Arts

Professor Laurence Glynn Williams. Formerly Chair Committee on Radioactive Waste Management. For services to Nuclear Safety and to Radioactive Waste Management

MBE

Sarfraz Ali. President Pakistan Association Liverpool. For services to Community Cohesion and Integration in Liverpool

Mrs Deborah Blanchard-Tobin. Higher Executive Officer, Work Coach manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare and voluntary service in Merseyside

Fakrul Alam Choudhury. For services to the community in Oldham

Miss Sandra Clelland. Estates Security Staff Member Hugh Baird College. For services to the community and to charitable services in Liverpool

Mrs Gillian Patricia Drakeford. Formerly UK and Ireland Country manager, IKEA. For services to the Economy

Mrs Amanda Knowles. Operations director, Future Horizons. For services to Children's Residential Care

Dr Susan Martin. For services to Mental Health Welfare and to the community in Liverpool

Mrs Alma Gauine McGing. For voluntary political service

Ms Rehana Mohammed. Learning manager, Workers' Educational Association. For services to the Education of Marginalised Women in Rochdale and Oldham

Ms Simone Roche. Founder, Northern Power Women. For services to Gender Equality in the North of England

Mrs Susan Simpson. Training manager, WorldSkills UK. For services to the WorldSkills Competition

Ms Moya Denise Elizabeth Sutton. Director, Education and Partnerships, Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing

Mrs Marie Sweeney. Front Line manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Mrs Lesley Anne Turnbull. For services to seriously ill children, their parents and to their families on the Isle of Man.

Roger Edward James Turp. For services to the Lancashire Infantry Museum and Young People in Garstang and Preston

Nicholas Anthony Wainwright. Chairman, Boodles. For services to UK Jewellery Exports and to charitable fundraising

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Laurence John Bates. For services to Young People in Lancashire

Mrs Joan Mary Bishton. For services to the community in Wigan

Mrs Lowri Ann Cope. For services to the community in Helmshore, Lancashire

Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Costello. For services to the Arts and to charity in the community in Leigh, Greater Manchester

Robert Terence Halliday. For services to the community in Anfield Liverpool

Miss Angela Harding. For services to Girlguiding and Young Girls in Sefton Merseyside

Mrs Susan Jones. For services to Foster Care Children and to the Church

Mrs Sylvia Lewis. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Merseyside

Stephen Maden. For services to Blind and Partially Sighted People in Pendle Lancashire

Francis Ashcroft McKnight. Treasurer Lancashire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel the Royal Naval Lifeboat Institute and to charity

Gordon Danson Oates. For services to the community in Fleetwood Lancashire

Mrs Nicola Parry. Associate director of Nursing and head of Midwifery, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery

Mrs Ruxmani Thakorbhai Patel. Secretary, Krishna Temple. For charitable and voluntary services to the community in Bolton

Wing Cdr Pheric Charles Seamus Thrussell. For services to the Isle of Man Cadet Forces.

Mrs Iris Whitaker. For services to charity and to the community in Ainsdale, Merseyside

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

QPM

Constable Geraldine McConaghy. Merseyside Police