Queen's birthday honours: Lancashire artist, professor and midwife all named on list

An artist, professor and senior nurse are among the Lancashire names on the Queen’s birthday honours list.
Turner Prize winner Lubaina Himid, whose work is currently on display at the Harris Museum, has been made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to art.
The title has also been awarded to Professor Ann Louise Heathwaite, from the Lancaster Environment Centre, for services to scientific research and advice to the Government.
Former Lancashire County Council leader Louise Ellman has been made a dame in recognition of her parliamentary and political service.
Dame Louise was elected on to the county council in 1970 becoming Labour group leader seven years later and serving as authority leader from 1981 until her election as MP for Liverpool Riverside in 1997.
Roger Turp, from Preston, was given an MBE for services to the Lancashire Infantry Museum and young people in Garstang and Preston. Marie Sweeney, front line manager at HM Revenue and Customs, got an MBE for services to the deaf and hard of hearing.
British Empire Medals have gone to Laurence Bates, of Leyland, for services to young people in Lancashire, and Preston midwife Nicola Parry, associate director of nursing and head of midwifery at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, for her services to midwifery.
She has previously worked for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals and in London.
Who else is on the list?
Other names on the birthday honours list from Lancashire and the surrounding area are:
KNIGHTS BACHELOR
Kenneth Dalglish, MBE. For services to Football to Charity and to the City of Liverpool
Professor Paul Preston, CBE. For services to UK/Spain relations
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
DBE
Mrs Louise Joyce Ellman, MP. Member of Parliament for Liverpool Riverside. For parliamentary and political services
CBE
Professor Ann Louise Heathwaite. Professor Land and Water Science, Lancaster Environment Centre. For services to Scientific Research and Advice to the Government
Ms Lubaina Himid, MBE. Artist. For services to Art
Ms Jeanette Winterson, OBE. Writer. For services to Literature
OBE
John Oswald Boyle. Governor and Lately Chair of Directors The Blackpool Sixth Form College. For services to Education
Vincent Paul Ferguson. Founder Inciner8 Ltd. For services to Exporting and Manufacturing in North West England and to charity
Professor Peter John Giblin. Emeritus Professor of Mathematics University of Liverpool. For services to Mathematics
Jeremy Richard Paflin Lee. Formerly Deputy director Border Force, Home Office. For services to Border Security
Roger William Smith. For services to British watchmaking.
Ms Sally Elizabeth Tallant. Director Liverpool Biennial. For services to the Arts
Professor Laurence Glynn Williams. Formerly Chair Committee on Radioactive Waste Management. For services to Nuclear Safety and to Radioactive Waste Management
MBE
Sarfraz Ali. President Pakistan Association Liverpool. For services to Community Cohesion and Integration in Liverpool
Mrs Deborah Blanchard-Tobin. Higher Executive Officer, Work Coach manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare and voluntary service in Merseyside
Fakrul Alam Choudhury. For services to the community in Oldham
Miss Sandra Clelland. Estates Security Staff Member Hugh Baird College. For services to the community and to charitable services in Liverpool
Mrs Gillian Patricia Drakeford. Formerly UK and Ireland Country manager, IKEA. For services to the Economy
Mrs Amanda Knowles. Operations director, Future Horizons. For services to Children's Residential Care
Dr Susan Martin. For services to Mental Health Welfare and to the community in Liverpool
Mrs Alma Gauine McGing. For voluntary political service
Ms Rehana Mohammed. Learning manager, Workers' Educational Association. For services to the Education of Marginalised Women in Rochdale and Oldham
Ms Simone Roche. Founder, Northern Power Women. For services to Gender Equality in the North of England
Mrs Susan Simpson. Training manager, WorldSkills UK. For services to the WorldSkills Competition
Ms Moya Denise Elizabeth Sutton. Director, Education and Partnerships, Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing
Mrs Marie Sweeney. Front Line manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Mrs Lesley Anne Turnbull. For services to seriously ill children, their parents and to their families on the Isle of Man.
Roger Edward James Turp. For services to the Lancashire Infantry Museum and Young People in Garstang and Preston
Nicholas Anthony Wainwright. Chairman, Boodles. For services to UK Jewellery Exports and to charitable fundraising
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL
BEM
Laurence John Bates. For services to Young People in Lancashire
Mrs Joan Mary Bishton. For services to the community in Wigan
Mrs Lowri Ann Cope. For services to the community in Helmshore, Lancashire
Mrs Elizabeth Margaret Costello. For services to the Arts and to charity in the community in Leigh, Greater Manchester
Robert Terence Halliday. For services to the community in Anfield Liverpool
Miss Angela Harding. For services to Girlguiding and Young Girls in Sefton Merseyside
Mrs Susan Jones. For services to Foster Care Children and to the Church
Mrs Sylvia Lewis. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Merseyside
Stephen Maden. For services to Blind and Partially Sighted People in Pendle Lancashire
Francis Ashcroft McKnight. Treasurer Lancashire Branch, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel the Royal Naval Lifeboat Institute and to charity
Gordon Danson Oates. For services to the community in Fleetwood Lancashire
Mrs Nicola Parry. Associate director of Nursing and head of Midwifery, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Midwifery
Mrs Ruxmani Thakorbhai Patel. Secretary, Krishna Temple. For charitable and voluntary services to the community in Bolton
Wing Cdr Pheric Charles Seamus Thrussell. For services to the Isle of Man Cadet Forces.
Mrs Iris Whitaker. For services to charity and to the community in Ainsdale, Merseyside
QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL
QPM
Constable Geraldine McConaghy. Merseyside Police