'Quantity of waste' goes up in flames inside former Railway Club in Carnforth

Five fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster, Carnforth, and Kendal attended the scene in Warton Road at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (April 6).

The incident involved a quantity of waste that had gone up in flames inside the former Railway Club.

Police closed the road between Market Street and Shore Road while fire crews made the scene safe.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two positive pressure ventilation units and forced entry tools.

They were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.