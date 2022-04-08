'Quantity of waste' goes up in flames inside former Railway Club in Carnforth

A fire broke out inside the former Railway Club in Carnforth.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:17 pm

Five fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster, Carnforth, and Kendal attended the scene in Warton Road at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (April 6).

The incident involved a quantity of waste that had gone up in flames inside the former Railway Club.

Police closed the road between Market Street and Shore Road while fire crews made the scene safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A quantity of waste went up in flames inside the former Railway Club in Carnforth.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two positive pressure ventilation units and forced entry tools.

They were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
Woman assaulted on cycle path remains in a serious condition as police arrest su...
CarnforthPoliceMorecambeLancaster