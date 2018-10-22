Puss In Boots is new children's ballet for the Grand

A new ballet for children will showcase at the Grand Theatre on its debut tour next year.

Leeds-based Northern Ballet has announced its latest touring ballet for children will be Puss In Boots, with performances at the Grand on Saturday, May 11.

Puss In Boots will be brought to the stage for children by Northern Ballet

The company’s specialist productions for little ones have become well-recognised through adaptations for CBeebies TV channel.

The ballet, premiered at the company’s Leeds base this month, will visit more than 20 theatres across the country in the spring and follows in the pointe shoes of productions including the Ugly Duckling, Three Little Pigs and Elves And The Shoemaker.

Northern Ballet’s artistic director of children’s ballets Daniel de Andrade said: “We are delighted to be touring Puss In Boots so extensively across the country next spring.

“Our short ballets have been enchanting children across the UK for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family to enjoy.

“We now look forward to continuing that tradition with Jenna Lee’s new production.”

Inspired by the much-loved fairytale, Puss in Boots tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck.

This child-friendly 40-minute ballet follows their adventure as they meet a flurry of characters and even come face to face with royalty.

It has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together.

Tickets for the shows at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday, May 11, will go on sale soon at www.blackpool grand.co.uk.