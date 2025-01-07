Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners who demolished a historic pub without permission have been given a deadline to reach a decision on restoration works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grade II listed building the Punch Bowl Inn at Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley was demolished without permission by owners Donelan Trading Limited in June 2021.

How the pub once stood. | Michael Finch

The owners had argued they were worried the building had become unsafe and they believed it had become worse over the years and had been broken into and targeted by arsonists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2022, Donelan Trading, contractor Percliff and five individuals were ordered to pay a total of around £70,000 in fines and court costs for their part in the demolition of the building.

Read More Woman in her 40s found dead after three days in disabled toilet at Gurka Hotel on Waterloo Road in Blackpool

Grade II listed building the Punch Bowl Inn at Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley was demolished without permission by owners Donelan Trading Limited in June 2021. | submit

Following a decision by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2023, to uphold an enforcement notice issued by the council, Donelan Trading Limited was given a year in which to rebuild the inn to its original plan - although this did not materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning previously told BBC Radio Lancashire the authority was determined to see the 18th Century pub rebuilt.

The High Court has now ruled that if all parties involved cannot reach a decision they will have to return to court on Thursday, February 27 to reopen the case.