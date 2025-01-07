Punchbowl Inn owners who demolished Hurst Green pub without permission given new resolution deadline
Grade II listed building the Punch Bowl Inn at Hurst Green in the Ribble Valley was demolished without permission by owners Donelan Trading Limited in June 2021.
The owners had argued they were worried the building had become unsafe and they believed it had become worse over the years and had been broken into and targeted by arsonists.
In December 2022, Donelan Trading, contractor Percliff and five individuals were ordered to pay a total of around £70,000 in fines and court costs for their part in the demolition of the building.
Following a decision by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2023, to uphold an enforcement notice issued by the council, Donelan Trading Limited was given a year in which to rebuild the inn to its original plan - although this did not materialise.
Nicola Hopkins, the council’s director of economic development and planning previously told BBC Radio Lancashire the authority was determined to see the 18th Century pub rebuilt.
The High Court has now ruled that if all parties involved cannot reach a decision they will have to return to court on Thursday, February 27 to reopen the case.
