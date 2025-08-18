A long-running battle to see an 18th century building restored after it was illegally demolished four years ago has taken another legal step.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has started legal proceedings in the High Court against the owners of the Grade II listed building the Punch Bowl Inn in Hurst Green, which was demolished without planning permission by owners Donelan Trading Limited in June 2021.

The owners had argued they were worried the building had become unsafe and they believed it had become worse over the years and had been broken into and targeted by arsonists.

In December 2022, Donelan Trading, contractor Percliff and five individuals were ordered to pay a total of around £70,000 in fines and court costs for their part in the demolition of the building.

Following a decision by the Planning Inspectorate in March 2023, to uphold an enforcement notice issued by the council, Donelan Trading Limited was given a year in which to rebuild the inn to its original plan - although this did not materialise.

The latest missed deadline came on Tuesday, after the firm had been granted three more months in May to find a contractor for the rebuild.

How the pub once stood | Michael Finch

Coucillor Sue Bibby, a member of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning and development committee, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “From the outset we have tried to work with the owners of the Punch Bowl to achieve a sensitive restoration of this landmark building to its former state.

“Regrettably, at every turn, they have frustrated our efforts to resolve this matter, despite being given plenty of time to remediate the situation.

“As there has been no attempt to break ground, we now have no alternative but to seek injunctive relief through the High Court.”