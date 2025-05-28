An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has connections to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tia was last seen in the Lines Street area of Morecambe at approximately 6.55 pm yesterday.

The 14-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, with long brown hair tied back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An urgent appeal has been made to find a missing Tia who has connections to Morecambe, Preston and Lancaster | Lancashire Police

She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and a black coat.

Tia has links to Preston and Lancaster.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "She is missing from home, and we are extremely concerned for her wellbeing."

"If you see Tia, please call 999 immediately.

"For non-urgent sightings, call 101 quoting log 1259 from May 27, 2025."