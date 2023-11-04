An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen in Lancaster.

Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster.

He was wearing a black jumper with a white ‘warning explicit content’ graphic on the chest, a grey jacket with a yellow pocket on the chest and right waist, grey/black tracksuit bottoms and possibly another plain grey jacket.

Rafal is described as a large male, of stocky build, and has a freshly shaved head.

He also has a scar and a wound on the back of his head, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He’s currently missing from home and we’re concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Rafal.