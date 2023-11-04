News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Public urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of missing man who was last seen in Lancaster

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen in Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Nov 2023, 09:46 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 09:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster.

He was wearing a black jumper with a white ‘warning explicit content’ graphic on the chest, a grey jacket with a yellow pocket on the chest and right waist, grey/black tracksuit bottoms and possibly another plain grey jacket.

Rafal is described as a large male, of stocky build, and has a freshly shaved head.

Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Rafal was last seen at Mainway in Lancaster (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also has a scar and a wound on the back of his head, police said.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He’s currently missing from home and we’re concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.​”

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Rafal.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting LC-20231103-0773.