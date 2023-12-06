Public urged to call 999 as concern grows for missing Skelmersdale man who ‘might appear to be confused’
Brian Blakeman was last seen in the Tanhouse area of Skelmersdale on Tuesday (December 5).
The 77-year-old is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with short light brown/grey hair. He is clean shaven.
He is believed to be wearing a dark blue fleece jacket, navy blue jeans and white trainers.
“If you do see him, he might appear to be confused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We want to get him back to his family as soon as possible.”
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Brian.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].