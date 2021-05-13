Public asked to call 999 if they spot missing hospital patient in Preston
A search is under way for a missing hospital patient who is believed to be in Preston.
UPDATE: Police say Daniel has now been found "safe and well".
Police are asking for the public's help to find Daniel Edwards, 33, who disappeared from Manchester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Wednesday, May 12).
Officers investigating his disappearance say Daniel was last seen inside the hospital at around 5pm and they believe he has since travelled to the Preston area.
A CCTV image of Daniel at the hospital in Manchester has been shared by police, as well as an older picture of him with longer hair.
Lancashire Police say patrols are actively searching for Daniel and anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.
Daniel is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded top, black and white Vans trainers with dark grey jeans.
A police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Daniel and would urge him to contact us if he sees this appeal so that we can ensure he is safe and well.
"It is unknown which areas in Lancashire he has links to, but we have reason to believe that he has travelled to the Preston area.
"If you see Daniel, please contact us on 999 quoting reference number 04/77642/21."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here