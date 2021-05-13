Public asked to call 999 if they spot missing hospital patient in Preston

UPDATE: Police say Daniel has now been found "safe and well".

Police are asking for the public's help to find Daniel Edwards, 33, who disappeared from Manchester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Wednesday, May 12).

Officers investigating his disappearance say Daniel was last seen inside the hospital at around 5pm and they believe he has since travelled to the Preston area.

Daniel Edwards, 33, was last seen at Royal Manchester Hospital, but is thought to have travelled to Preston. Pic: Lancashire Police

A CCTV image of Daniel at the hospital in Manchester has been shared by police, as well as an older picture of him with longer hair.

Lancashire Police say patrols are actively searching for Daniel and anyone who sees him should call 999 immediately.

Daniel is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded top, black and white Vans trainers with dark grey jeans.

A police spokesman said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Daniel and would urge him to contact us if he sees this appeal so that we can ensure he is safe and well.

Daniel is a described as being of medium build and was last seen wearing a black and white hooded top, black and white Vans trainers with dark grey jeans. Pic: Lancashire Police

"It is unknown which areas in Lancashire he has links to, but we have reason to believe that he has travelled to the Preston area.

"If you see Daniel, please contact us on 999 quoting reference number 04/77642/21."