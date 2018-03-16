Pub’s pergola plans ‘tacky’ say residents

A pub’s new pergola and outdoor seating area has been condemned as a “tacky Christmas display” and a potential noise nuisance for residents living close by.

And now the wooden construction, in front of the Broadfield Arms in Leyland, has been refused planning permission - even though it has already been built.

Owners Blind Tiger Inns may be forced to remove the offending structure, if they cannot persuade South Ribble’s planning committee to change its mind.

The pergola, designed as part of the scheme to smarten up a “tired and dated” pub, has attracted complaints from three close neighbours and an objection from the borough’s environmental health officer on the grounds of noise nuisance.

One householder near the pub in Leyland Lane claimed the structure was “not in keeping with an overwhelmingly residential street.” Plans to add festoon lighting would, he said, “create the appearance of a year-round, tacky Christmas display.”

Another said: “The noise from the public house is just acceptable most nights, but now I fear it will encourage customers to congregate outside until the early hours of the morning.”

And a third said: “Noise has previously been a real issue at the pub with frequent complaints to the council. The additional noise of people spilling out onto the front of the pub would increase to an unbearable level.”

The scheme also includes a new resin surface to the outdoor drinking area, new outdoor furniture and further improvements inside the pub.

Chorley-based Blind Tiger Inns says it is “waiting for advice from the planning consultant we are working with” before making a decision on an appeal.