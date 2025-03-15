£260k worth of works to replace 1970s traffic lights will cause disruption in Preston city centre on Sunday.

Temporary traffic lights will be installed at the Ringway and Church Street junction, near HMP Preston.

The work aims to safely remove the old lights and install new infrastructure.

Overnight work will help reduce daytime disruption, but delays are expected. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “Please allow extra time for your journey, and thank you for your patience as we make these improvements.

“The new permanent signals will be up and running as soon as possible.”

This work is part of a wider project to replace aging traffic signals across Preston, some of which are believed to have been in use since the 1970s.

The second phase of the scheme began on March 2, with work at this site expected to last six to eight weeks.

Disruptions will occur Sunday to Thursday nights between 7pm and 6am, with some single overnight closures on Church Street and appropriate diversions in place.

Temporary traffic lights will be used towards the project’s end to safely remove old equipment and install new signals.

Earlier this year, the first major works at the A6 Garstang Road junction with Moor Lane began in January.

These works replaced the traffic lights and improved pedestrian facilities, with the project completed on February 20.

Some of the traffic lights have been standing since the 1970s | Google

Further works to replace the traffic lights at the adjacent junction between Garstang Road, Aqueduct Street and St George's Road began on March 3.

Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic light assets across the county.

"We would like to thank people for their continued patience throughout these essential works and to allow additional time for their journeys and/or seek alternative routes where possible. "