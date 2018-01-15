Protest calls for car parking fees rethink

Residents turned out in force to demand Leyland’s prized Worden Park remains free for everyone.

The demonstrators staged a protest at the gates of the park on Saturday to show their opposition to a plan for car parking charges.

South Ribble Council is due to vote tomorrow on a controversial scheme to introduce pay and display at one of Lancashire’s top parks.

But more than 1,000 people have signed a petition opposing the plan and around 200 have joined a campaign group to fight the charges.

“We had a really good turnout,” said Coun Claire Hamilton who helped organise the protest. “Whilst we were at the car park gates many people spoke to me about the proposed charges and it was clear the council have not properly communicated their plans as residents were unaware.

“One resident had calculated it would cost him £500 a year to use Worden Park to walk his dogs if the charge is brought in. I hope full council listens to the strength of public feeling against the introduction of car parking charges at Worden and councillors vote against it.”

The proposal to charge users to park their cars follows problems with students from nearby Runshaw College leaving their vehicles there all day. The proposed fees would be £2 a day during term time and £1 non-term.

The park issue is part of a wider review of fees and charges throughout South Ribble being considered by the authority.