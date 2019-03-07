Proposals for three-storey extension to Bespoke Healthcare medical centre in Grange

Proposals for a new three-storey extension to a medical centre in Grange are in front of town planners.

The addition to the Bespoke Healthcare medical centre at Millennium Park would also include a car parking area and a new access point.

Designs from agent Seb Salisbury of RPS Design Group show that the car park would have 27 extra spaces including two disabled bays with the new access from Longridge Road.

The proposed site lies to the north-east of Preston in a largely industrial and commercial area of the city. It is within the Millennium City Office Park or Wyder Court, to the north of the B6243.

On the ground floor the new space would house male and female wards, two treatment rooms and two recovery bays.

The first floor would five consultant rooms, a nurse station and patient lounge and male and female medical changing rooms.

Finally the second floor would have two open plan offices as well as two private office and meeting rooms and a staff kitchen and toilet.