A promising new update has been issued regarding Lancashire’s long-awaited Eden Project, reports Local Democracy Reporter Robbie Macdonald.

The Eden Project in Morecambe is ‘still a viable scheme’ and work is progressing on design details, Lancaster city councillors have been told in a new report.

It comes as Eden appointed a Morecambe project director with the next Eden consultation due at Morecambe Football Club. Previous Eden events have been held at Morecambe Winter Gardens.

The update comes as Lancaster City Council’s budget and performance panel is due to assesses a range of big projects including Eden at a meeting on June 4.

How Eden Project Morecambe could look.

Eden Project Morecambe will be built on the promenade at the former Bubbles leisure complex site.

It is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University, and is due to open in 2028.

An update report for councillors says work is currently in the detailed design stage and adds: “Work has been progressing on the new design-to-cost programme. Modelling shows the project is still viable.”

The next Eden Project community consultation will be on Monday, June 9, at Morecambe Football Club, at 6pm.

John Pye, the new project director of Eden Project Morecambe, is expected to attend, following his appointment earlier this year.

Bosses have also appointed an external design team, headed by WSP consultants and architects firm Grimshaw.

WSP has previously supported Eden Project Morecambe with planning, highways and environmental work.

Grimshaw led the design of the original Eden Project in Cornwall and has worked with Eden Project Morecambe in earlier phases of the development.