Prominent painting bound for the Harris

A French impressionist painting is on display in Preston for more than three months as memories of the city’s past are brought back to life.

The Harris Museum, in partnership with The Courtauld Gallery London, have forged links with workers on the old Courtaulds factory site at Red Scar, to choose a painting from The Courtauld Gallery’s collection of French impressionist paintings to go on show at the Harris.

A sunny view of Deauville, a seaside resort in Normandy popular with 19th Century Parisian holidaymakers, by Eugène Boudin, was chosen from a short list of seven.

Fine Art Curator at the Harris, Lindsey McCormick, said: “Chosen by people working at Red Scar, the Harris is delighted to bring Boudin’s painting to audiences in and around Preston.

“It will be displayed alongside archive photographs, objects and film to highlight the history of Courtaulds factory.”

Painted in 1893 – the same year the Harris opened – the painting will go on display from Saturday, February 10, until Sunday, May 20.