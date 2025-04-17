Prolific shoplifter banned from entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after release from prison

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A prolific shoplifter has been banned from an entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after his release from prison.

Simon Ferguson, 35, from Ferndale, Skelmersdale, was jailed in October for multiple shoplifting offences in West Lancashire.

He failed to change his ways and was arrested again on Tuesday, just weeks after his release, for eight further shoplifting offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Simon Ferguson has been banned from an entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after his release from prison. Simon Ferguson has been banned from an entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after his release from prison.
Simon Ferguson has been banned from an entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after his release from prison. | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Ferguson was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates on Wednesday where he was sentenced to five months in prison.

In addition to the jail term, Ferguson was subjected to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering the following locations:

  • The village of Dalton
  • The Concourse Shopping Centre in Skelmersdale
  • Shell petrol station on Grimshaw Road
  • Digmoor Parade Shopping Precinct
  • Any retail premises in Parbold

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sgt Newman, of West Lancashire Police, said: “This is a really positive result, and I am particularly pleased that the Criminal Behaviour Order has been granted by the courts. It will give us additional powers to deal with Ferguson should he decide to reoffend upon his release.

“We will not tolerate shoplifting in West Lancashire and will take a robust approach to other offenders.

“I’d also like to thank our business community for providing the evidence that helped secure this conviction. We will continue working closely with our partners as part of Operation Vulture to reduce shoplifting in the area.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The operation involves dedicated officers patrolling crime hotspots, increasing their visibility in targeted areas, and fostering strong partnerships with retailers to share intelligence, gain deeper insights into retail crime, and identify more offenders.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceWest Lancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice