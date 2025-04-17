Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from an entire Lancashire village and jailed just weeks after his release from prison.

Simon Ferguson, 35, from Ferndale, Skelmersdale, was jailed in October for multiple shoplifting offences in West Lancashire.

He failed to change his ways and was arrested again on Tuesday, just weeks after his release, for eight further shoplifting offences.

Ferguson was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates on Wednesday where he was sentenced to five months in prison.

In addition to the jail term, Ferguson was subjected to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from entering the following locations:

The village of Dalton

The Concourse Shopping Centre in Skelmersdale

Shell petrol station on Grimshaw Road

Digmoor Parade Shopping Precinct

Any retail premises in Parbold

Sgt Newman, of West Lancashire Police, said: “This is a really positive result, and I am particularly pleased that the Criminal Behaviour Order has been granted by the courts. It will give us additional powers to deal with Ferguson should he decide to reoffend upon his release.

“We will not tolerate shoplifting in West Lancashire and will take a robust approach to other offenders.

“I’d also like to thank our business community for providing the evidence that helped secure this conviction. We will continue working closely with our partners as part of Operation Vulture to reduce shoplifting in the area.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation involves dedicated officers patrolling crime hotspots, increasing their visibility in targeted areas, and fostering strong partnerships with retailers to share intelligence, gain deeper insights into retail crime, and identify more offenders.