PROJECT UPDATE: Nod of approval for housing plans at former Cottam Brickworks site

North Preston's housing boom continues...

What happened?

Preston Council’s planning committee unanimously approved detailed plans for 93 homes at the former Cottam Brickworks industrial hub.

What type of housing will be provided?

Six variations will be brought to the site including two-storey detached, one-and-a-half-storey detached, and two-storey semi-detached.

Where is the housing plot located?

It is set between Cottam to the west, Ingol to the east, and the Lancaster Canal to the south.

Are the homes part of a wider development scheme?

Yes – the site is part of the Cottam Hall District Centre, which is expected to include retail, restaurant and leisure developments once built. These plans were given outline planning permission in 2012.

Plans to build a marina at the location, adjacent to the Lancaster Canal, were scrapped last year. A second application for an additional 21 homes has been lodged as a replacement scheme for the marina site.

How will residents gain access to the site?

Access to the site will be from the B6241 Tom Benson Way exclusively. A new roundabout will be being built next to the adjacent Preston Household Recycling Centre to help filter traffic.

What was said?

Ingol ward Councillor Pauline Brown said: “It’s about time. This has been a long, long time coming and I for one am absolutely delighted that [developers] have kicked on now.

“Some of the residents have been very positive, sending emails all the time since it’s been on the planning list.”