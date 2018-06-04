PROJECT UPDATE: Fulwood leisure centre

Works nearing completion on £700,000 gym revamp project.

What is the project?

Fulwood leisure centre is undergoing a major £700,000 refurbishment to extend and upgrade the gym and improve the reception area and viewing area of the pool.

Why is the work being done?

The leisure centre, along with West View leisure centre in Deepdale, was taken over by a non-profit group called GLL, or Greenwich Leisure, and rebranded as Better leisure last year. Preston City Council handed over the running of the centres as a cost-saving measure.

What stage are the works at now?

They are nearing completion. The programme of works began on Monday, March 15 and initial estimates put the work at 16 weeks. During that time the gym equipment was relocated to a ground floor room while the gym underwent a major refurbishment, including the addition of some new equipment. New Boditrax technology was installed to help users set goals and track their fitness and fixed resistance and strength equipment was added.

The audio and visual equipment was also updated and the whole room was refreshed and redecorated.

The gym works are now complete and it has reopened.

What’s left to do?

Builders are still on site completing works on the reception area and making improvements to the male and female changing areas. They have also replaced the old lockers which only accepted old £1 coins.

What do they say?

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We welcome the investment from GLL into Fulwood leisure centre, delivering on their business plan for the benefit of the community. “It’s great news for the people of Preston and we can’t wait to see the results.”