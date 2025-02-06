An investigation into the death of an inmate at Kirkham Prison found he had a stash of illicit drugs in his cell - but they didn’t cause his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) report has been released this week into the death of Ian Taylor, after his passing on August 23, 2023 aged 54.

Mr Taylor, from the Manchester area, was convicted of drug offences in November 2021, and sentenced to 63 months in prison. He was initially sent to HMP Durham, but transferred to open prison HMP Kirkham in June 2023. He had what is described as a “significant medical history” including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), obesity, hypertension, type two diabetes and ADHD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More The Lancashire prison that smells of cannabis and where 25 per cent of inmates test positive for drugs

On the morning of August 23, 2023, prisoners found Mr Taylor unresponsive in his cell. A nurse arrived at the cell and radioed for urgent assistance from healthcare. Another nurse responded and, when he entered Mr Taylor’s cell, he noticed a quantity of illicit substances in the cell. He alerted prison staff and informed the paramedics. The drugs were placed in an evidence bag and given to the police.

An ambulance was called, but Mr Taylor died shortly after arriving at hospital at 12.56pm. The cause of Mr Taylor’s death was ruled as acute left ventricular failure (heart failure). The toxicology report showed Mr Taylor had low levels of buprenorphine and pregabalin in his system at the time of his death - neither medication had been prescribed at Kirkham

Mr Taylor’s wife was concerned about the quality of care he had received in prison, but a clinical reviewer concluded that the care he received at Kirkham “was of a good standard and equivalent to what he could have expected to receive in the community”.

Kirkham Prison

The report adds: “Mr Taylor was appropriately reviewed in the long-term condition’s clinic for his underlying health conditions, and he was promptly referred to specialist services when required. Mr Taylor was made aware of how to access healthcare if he needed support, and he attended all his appointments with healthcare.” The emergency response on August 23, 2023 was also deemed “timely and well documented”.

The prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor was the first prisoner to die at Kirkham since August 2020. The most recent Prison Inspectorate report, issued in December, listed a series of problems - including illicit drug use among “bored” inmates.

At 25 per cent, the rate of prisoners testing positive for drug use was by far the highest in the open estate. Kirkham was, in fact, in the top third of all adult male prisons in the country and inspectors frequently smelt cannabis around the jail. The report states: “Although leaders had worked hard to reduce the supply and had found large quantities of illicit items in searches, they had not done enough to reduce the demand. We were surprised that prisoners returning from work in the community were not routinely searched when they entered the prison.”