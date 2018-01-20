Probe after Preston blaze

A blaze which threatened to spread to three properties in Preston was under investigation today.

​Firefighters from Preston and Penwortham were called to reports of a fire on Kingswood Street shortly after midnight.

When they arrived they found the fire involved a bin in an alleyway which had spread to the first floor store room of an adjacent commercial property, with smoke affecting an additional two neighbouring properties.

Crews used four breathing apparatus to search the buildings as a precaution and used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

They also used a ventilation unit to clear the smoke and were at the incident approximately one hour and 45 five minutes.