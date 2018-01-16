Private hospital plan in Preston could create 25 jobs

Preston patients could soon be going under the knife at a new healthcare site.

An application to build a two-storey private hospital at an employment park have been submitted to the town hall.

It would provide facilities for a range of medical procedures with several operating theatres and consulting rooms included in the designs.

Bespoke Healthcare - the firm behind the proposals - offers both NHS contracted and private services, specialising in neurophysiology.

Located off Bluebell Way - near junction 31a of the M6 - the hospital is tabled to provide 25 new jobs for healthcare professionals at the Millennium City Office Park.

Bespoke already operates its headquarters and the Greater Lancashire Hospital on the business park, since acquiring the previously named Sandon House Clinic in 2014.

Bosses state the firm is “fully integrated into the NHS system” as “one of the leading providers of independent healthcare.”

The new facility would be supported by a 43 space car park including disabled bays and cycle storage.

Permission had previously been granted to build a three-storey office facility and 82 strong car park at the vacant plot, but the approval has now expired.

A design report, compiled by PWA Planning on behalf of Bespoke, reads: “The proposed development will provide an expansion to the existing services they offer in the area, allowing further important day surgery procedures.

“Hours of operation would be seven days a week, 8am until 8pm. There would be an occasional need for overnight stays for patients at the facility depending reactions to anaesthetic.

“It benefits from excellent accessibility with links to both the immediate locality of Preston and the M55, M61 and M65 Motorways, along with opportunities to access the site via sustainable modes of transport, including bus stops on both Bluebell Way and Longridge Road.”