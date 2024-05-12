Encounter Festival, Preston's premier cultural festival, has been awarded £96,000 from Arts Council England for its 2024 edition, which aims to deliver high-quality outdoor arts experiences to engage diverse audiences in the heart of the city.

The event, which is set to take place on Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22, has grown massively since its inception in 2015, with last year’s edition attracting some 50,000 people and more than 2,000 artists and performers.

“This funding underscores the significance of cultural events like the Encounter Festival in enriching our community, fostering inclusivity, and driving economic vitality,” said Councillor Peter Kelly, Cabinet member for Arts and Culture at Preston City Council. “It's a testament to the collaborative efforts of all involved and demonstrates our commitment to making Preston a vibrant cultural hub for all."

"We are delighted to receive support from Arts Council England for our 2024 festival,” added Esther Ferry Kennington, Executive Producer at the Encounter Festival. “This funding will enable us to continue our mission of providing cultural experiences that engage and inspire audiences across Preston and beyond.

“We look forward to delivering another outstanding festival and building on our success in the years to come." Key highlights of the upcoming festival include the torchlit procession showcasing over 500 professional performers and artists, the festival hub on the Flag Market, the family picnic on Winckley Square, and a new digital projection trail of light installations.

Check out some of the best pics from last year’s edition below...