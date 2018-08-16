Preston woman selected to be part of World Scout Jamboree

Helen Reader, from Preston, has been selected to represent the UK as part of a team delivering the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next summer.

Helen will work with Scouts from nearly every country in the world to share life skills and deliver this life changing event.

She said: “I am very much looking forward to going to help out young people, meeting old friends and making new friends from across the world at the World Scout Jamboree”.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Congratulations to Helen and all the other UK volunteers who have been selected to support Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA. While lots of people know that Scouting helps young people learn the skills they need for life they often don’t realize that adult volunteers learn just as much as our young members.

“The Jamboree is a great example of this. Over the course of the Jamboree our volunteers will be able to meet people from around the world, take part in amazing adventures and experiences, learn new skills and be challenged to think about global issues in a new light. I wish Helen all the best and I know they are going to have an amazing time next over the next few years.”

The 24th World Scout Jamboree will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico Scouting Associations, and will take place between July and August 2019.