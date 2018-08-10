Preston woman raises almost £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by shaving her head

A Preston grandmother has raised almost £2,000 by shedding her long locks.

Mandy Richardson, of Deepdale, during her headshave for Macmillan



Mandy Richardson, of Deepdale, had her head shaved at Wilbraham Street Club, Preston, raising more than £1,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 52-year-old, who has two children and three grandchildren, said: “My uncle, Dennis Balshaw, of Penwortham, died of cancer more than three years ago and my aunt told me how much support Macmillan provided. I have known a few young people who have had cancer and have had help from Macmillan so I wanted to do something to raise funds for the charity.

“I thought shaving my head was a bit different and would raise a bit more.

“My target was £1,000 but I am nearly at £2,000. I honestly thought £1,000 was a bit optimistic but people have been so generous. I put an online link on my Facebook and got lots of donations and people at Integrate, where I work, have also sponsored me.

“The head shave at the club raised £470 in the day. I am so grateful for everyone’s donations.”

To make a donation visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/mandy-richardson