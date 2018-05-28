Preston woman in bar collapse drama recovering at home

Have your say

The woman who collapsed with a seizure in a Preston bar – sparking claims staff ignored her – is now recovering at home.



Abbey McGeever was discharged from Royal Preston Hospital after being treated for several days.

Abbey, 22, had an epileptic fit on the dance floor at Popworld .

Friends claim the DJ refused to turn up the lights – even when paramedics were trying to treat her.

Preston woman Abbey, a health care assistant, said: “I don’t remember anything much about what happened.

“The last thing I remember was dancing and that was it.

“I have been going into clubs since I was 18 without any problems.

"I’m so glad I was with my friends – they are nurses so they knew what to do.”

Abbey said she was now recovering at home and was awaiting more tests to find out what was making her seizures more frequent.

Her angry mother has lodged a formal complaint with the Popworld organisation.

Mum Clare McGeever said it was not clear what had triggered Abbey’s epilepsy that night.

She said her epilepsy could be triggered by a range of factors.

Clare said she had now received a reply to her complaint from the pub company but was not completely satisfied with the firm’s response.

In a letter, Paul Wright, Operations Director of Stonegate Pubs, said a full investigation was under way.

He said: “This will be exhaustive from the detailed review of CCTV footage and interviewing of all staff present, to seeking feedback from the Paramedic team themselves, who on the evening in question praised our team on their approach and support.”

Clare said : “I’m not going to let this drop. It could happen again to anyone.”