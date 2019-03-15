Preston weather forecast: Weather warnings in place as strong winds and heavy rain set to hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud, sunny spells and strong winds throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see sunny spells and cloud throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm. It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 41mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be slightly cloudier but still with some small sunny spells. The temperature will remain at 8C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will remain dry, with the temperature remaining at 7C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see heavy rain throughout the day, with a yellow weather warning for wind also in place from 4am to 9pm tomorrow. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 28 March said: “Tuesday will see some dry weather across central and southern parts of the UK with sunny spells and light winds.

“It will be cloudier and windier in the north and northwest with rain at times. Thereafter, the south remains largely dry with some sunny periods.

“It will remain changeable in the north, with spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.

“The wettest and windiest weather will always be most likely in the northwest. Snow is likely in the north at times, but mainly over the higher ground.”